King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,737 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.