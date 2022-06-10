King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 10,295 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 93.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

