King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in KLA by 1,319.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,422,000 after purchasing an additional 171,647 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $349.58 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

