King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $259.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.30.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

