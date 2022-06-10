King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.09 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,676 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

