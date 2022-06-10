King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.53 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTH. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

HTH opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

