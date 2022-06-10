King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock worth $14,317,738 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $75.98 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.