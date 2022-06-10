Kineko Price Tops $0.0698 on Major Exchanges (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $651,696.09 and approximately $155,373.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00333329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.42 or 0.00447361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 389.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025750 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

