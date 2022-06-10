Kier Group (LON:KIE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $72.80

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.80 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 389985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.90 ($0.95).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.66. The company has a market capitalization of £327.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the U.K.

