Kiaro (CVE:KO) Trading 25% Higher

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 827,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the average session volume of 131,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04.

Kiaro Holdings Corp.

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. It sells its products through a network of 16 stores under the Kiaro and Hemisphere banners, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

