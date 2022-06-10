Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.92.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.67. 12,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average is $165.49.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,324,000 after buying an additional 119,685 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,673,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

