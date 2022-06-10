Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $97.91

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.91 and last traded at $98.05, with a volume of 17122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRYAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €128.00 ($137.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($136.56) to €122.00 ($131.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($170.43) to £137 ($171.68) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,517.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

