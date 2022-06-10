Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,283 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Meritor worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Meritor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

