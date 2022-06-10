Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.81.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.