Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ChampionX worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

CHX opened at $24.71 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 2.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

