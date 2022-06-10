Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 66,343 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,056.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROCK. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

