Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

