Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,213 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Perion Network worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $19.80 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $879.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

