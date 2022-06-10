Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,402 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Boise Cascade worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

NYSE BCC opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.62 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

