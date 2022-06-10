Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,742 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 467,364 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 553,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $8.54 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.