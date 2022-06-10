Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.32 Million Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,806,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $11,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.45%.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

