Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 941,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,661 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.54% of LSI Industries worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 839,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 164,432 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $169.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.