Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$371,700.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$371,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,241,104.22.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$7.98 on Friday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$138.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEL shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.93.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.