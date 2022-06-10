KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

