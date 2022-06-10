KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.77.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $279.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

