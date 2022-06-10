KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 501 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.62.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VLO opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.43. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

