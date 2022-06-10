KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,586 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 297,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

