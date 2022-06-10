KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 18.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 28.93. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 13.25 and a one year high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

