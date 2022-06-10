KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RBLX. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Roblox stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

