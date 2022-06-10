KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $2,155,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 74,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $101.20 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

