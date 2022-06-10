KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

