KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 306.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 530,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 399,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 149,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

