KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $154,780,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $105,446,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

