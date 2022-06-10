KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 280 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $45,704,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 898,327 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,666,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 819,166 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HP by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $122,813,000 after purchasing an additional 792,162 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

