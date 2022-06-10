KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $126,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $122,309,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 341,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,686,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.59. 41,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.15.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.20.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

