KC Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KC Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 284,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,525,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

