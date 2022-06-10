KC Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 461 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $61.70. 288,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,001,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

