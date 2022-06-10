KC Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.68. 1,710,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,073,818. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $168.90 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.06.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

