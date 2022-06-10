KC Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 60,020 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 70,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after buying an additional 667,877 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,936. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

