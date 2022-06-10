KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,767,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $44.81. 76,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10.

