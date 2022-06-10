KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,608,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,333,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 113,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.51. 843,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.89.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.