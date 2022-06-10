KC Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

IEFA traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. 9,063,211 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

