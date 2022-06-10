KC Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $85.77 on Friday, hitting $2,210.94. 50,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,395.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,642.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.