KC Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,398 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 146,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,378,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.