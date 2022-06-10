KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to post $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. KB Home reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 169,507 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in KB Home by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,040,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 31,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,358. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

