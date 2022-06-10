Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,721.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $328,127.66 and $102,721.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00335036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 539.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00433572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

