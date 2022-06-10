Karpus Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $15,028,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $10,120,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $6,622,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,040,000.

Get Arena Fortify Acquisition alerts:

AFACU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.