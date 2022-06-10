Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,275 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 14.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.