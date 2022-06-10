Karpus Management Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,899,000.

NASDAQ SIER opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

