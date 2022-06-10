Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.24. Kaman has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $55.84.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kaman by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kaman by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kaman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

